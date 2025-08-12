Polytechnic students oppose proposed removal of Fed. Poly Ekowe rector

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has voiced its opposition to calls for the removal of the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State, Dr. Lukman Adegoke Agbabiaka.

At a press briefing in Ibadan over the weekend, NAPS National President, Festus Ayomide Oyewumi, praised Dr. Agbabiaka’s leadership, stating that the rector has overseen significant progress at the institution since his appointment.

According to Oyewumi, the Polytechnic has seen improvements in academic programmes and infrastructure. He highlighted the restoration of NYSC and ITF enrolments, re-accreditation of existing courses, and the introduction of new programmes approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The students’ body also acknowledged the development of ICT and CBT facilities, upgraded laboratories, and improved hostel accommodation, noting that these measures have enhanced the academic environment.

Oyewumi noted that some staff unions are currently on strike, with concerns raised about the rector’s administration. While acknowledging the right of unions to express their grievances, NAPS urged all stakeholders to focus on constructive dialogue and institutional progress.

The association called for the resumption of academic activities and appealed to the relevant authorities, including the Polytechnic’s Governing Council, the NBTE, and the Federal Ministry of Education, to ensure that any investigations into administrative matters are conducted transparently and fairly.

NAPS also encouraged the Federal Government to support ongoing reforms at the institution, stating that such efforts are vital to the educational development of polytechnic students in Nigeria.

The association concluded by reaffirming its commitment to the academic welfare of students and called for continued improvements in the management and operation of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe.