Poly Rector cautions students against bullying, cultism

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The acting Rector of First City Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Owoeye Michael, has warned the newly admitted students to shun drugs, cultism, sexual misconduct, bullying, and other social vices that could threaten their pursuit of academic excellence at the institution.

Owoeye, who said the polytechnic maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such misconduct and will not hesitate to impose strict sanctions on any student found guilty, also called on parents not to impose their preferences regarding career choices on their children, but rather to provide guidance and allow them to follow their passions.

The Rector made the call while speaking at the institution’s maiden matriculation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic year on Wednesday. Owoeye described education as a lantern that illuminates the path to wisdom.

He noted that education is a lantern that lights the path to wisdom, calling on the parents to be nurturers of the lights of wisdom and knowledge in their children, rather than forcing them to follow a particular academic path.

The Ag. Rector told the matriculating students that the milestone in their academic journey has just commenced, saying, “Expectantly, this journey will be filled with challenges, triumphs, and countless opportunities for growth and development.”

He assured the studentsof endless opportunities that would help them develop important life skills in line with the vision of the school, which is to become a world-class polytechnic in knowledge and skills, while inculcating moral and spiritual values.

He, however, informed the students that “First City Polytechnic not only maintain a stable academic calendar, but also strives to implement ideal educational practices within a serene environment, in addition to promoting self-reliance among graduates with focus on entrepreneurial-backed education”.

While noting that the new students were carefully selected on merit and having possessed the requirement for admission, the Rector further admonished them to observe the rules and regulations guiding the school so they can experience a problem-free academic programme in the school.

“At First City Polytechnic, we maintain a steadfast commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against social vices including cultism, sexual misconduct, drug abuse, bullying, and similar behaviors.

“Any student found in violation of the principles will face appropriate sanctions. It is imperative for every student to acquaint themselves with the polytechnic’s rules and regulations outlined in the student handbook, and adhere diligently to them. Your cooperation in upholding the values of our academic community is vital for a positive and respectful learning environment.

“This institution has a rich history, and today, you become an integral part of its future. As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. Your time at First City Polytechnic will be a period of intellectual sharpening, where you will engage with diverse perspectives, learn from accomplished scholars, and, most importantly, learn from one another.”

“As it is with new institutions, it has not been easy taking off, this is our first matriculation and we are praying that the Polytechnic will grow steadily and progressively.

I want to thank everyone that has contributed to the success of First City Polytechnic including our dedicated lecturers. It is my prayer that your labour will not be in vain.

The College has put everything in place for you to excel. The Entrepreneurship programme of the Polytechnic has been organised to make you self-reliant after graduation. Please empower yourself.

You are advised to be of good behaviour, dress well according to the Polytechnic’s dress code. You have been given a good orientation, please adhere to those things you were told, don’t move aimlessly around the city. Have good rapport with the members of the community; these communities are very peaceful and friendly”.

“As you navigate the corridors of academia, keep in mind that a tree without roots will fall. So, ground yourself in the fundamentals of your chosen field, and let your roots delve deep into the soil of learning.

“Carry with you the conviction that your education here is not just for personal gain but for the betterment of society. Remember that the grass is never greener on the other side, it is greener where you water it”, the Rector submitted.

The oath of studentship was later administered to the new students at the ceremony which was attended by the parents of the new students.