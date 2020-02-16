Uzodinma asked to emulate Peter Obi, Willie Obiano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chomaobi Nwaiwu

Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma has been told to focus his new administration on infrastructural development, education and prompt payment of workers as done by the successful governments of Mr Peter Obi and Governor Willie Obiano administrations respectively in Anambra State.

The call was made by the President General of Onitsha South Shop Owners Traders Association of Nigeria, OSSOTAN, Anambra State and Chairman of Camp Hope Campaign Organization, Egwedu Atta, Ward 3, Njaba Local Government Area Imo State, Chief Eric Uwaoma.

Chief Uwaoma who is also the President-General of Uburuahiri Community Egwedu Atta, Njaba also advise Governor Uzodinma not to appoint people that are residing outside Nigeria as hid Commissioner, Special Advisers and Special Assistants but should make use of the people within the country and those that worked with him during the electioneering campaigns.

Chief Uwaoma told Governor Uzodinma to emulate the governorship styles of former Governor Obi and his successor Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State, whose administrations were successful because of their focus on infrastructures, particularly on construction and rehabilitation of roads, rebuilding education facilities and improving its standards, and improving health through rehabilitation and equipping the hospitals.

“Governor Uzodinma should also pay attention to workers salaries, the welfare of pensioners and education if he wants to achieve success in his administration, Imo State.

Imo people like education and Governor Uzodinma should ensure that lack of money does not prevent any Imo child from acquiring education, he should grant free education where it is necessary in the level of education, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary education.

“We expect Governor Uzodinma to continue all the good works started by former Governors Rochas Okorocha and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, since it is Imo people that stand to gain from completing such projects.

“The people of Imo State will be happy with Governor Uzodinma if he completes and makes functional the abandoned 27 Local Government General Hospital projects of Senator Okorocha’s administration, Imo people need their General Hospital to function again.

“Governor Uzodinma should equally complete the destroyed and abandoned community markets the Okorochas administration planned to construct after they were knocked down by the same government”

