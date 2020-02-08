Two arraigned for allegedly stealing car valued at N2.5m

Kindly Share This Story:

Two men, Chukwuemeka Samuel and Gabriel Okechukwu, were, on Friday, brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a car, valued at N2.5 million.

Samuel, 39, of Ikorodu and Okechukwu, 21, of Ajegunle, both in Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against them.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 30.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 13, at Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the defendants stole a Honda Accord car belonging to one Mrs Oriyomi Odulana.

“Samuel, a driver to the complainant, conspired with his friend to abscond with the car after he had dropped the complainant at work,” he said.

Ayorinde said that the defendants were arrested in the process of selling the car at the rate of N700, 000.

“The car was recovered at Ladipo Market, where they were about to sell it off,” Ayorinde told the court.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violate Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing while Section 411 attracts two years jail term for conspiracy.

