Tech Innovation: Samsung unveils three affordable Galaxy devices

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphones maker, Samsung Nigeria, has unveiled new Galaxy series which it says will suit the middle-income earners but also satisfy their high tastes in smartphone features.

The new devices, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and Note 10 Lite, are the latest additions to the Galaxy A Series and the Galaxy Note10 Lite to ordinary Nigerians.

The company said with the introduction of these smartphones, its efforts at pioneering latest innovations in the smartphone technology is clearly manifesting.

The Company’s Chief Marketing Officer for Central Africa, Dudu Mokholo, said: “We are committed to bridging the gap between flagship features and affordability. I believe the Galaxy A Series offers the best value in its segment. The A Series showcases us as a brand with a purpose. Additionally, the power of the Note10 Lite and its famous S Pen is now accessible to more people in Nigeria.”

Mokholo added: “We are proud to connect with a new generation of consumers from the value-seekers to the power users. We will continue to listen to the needs of the local market and bring innovation that empowers all”

The new devices will be released in the country this month. The Galaxy A71 and A51 are packed with enhanced features: Longer-lasting battery to keep up with one’s busy lifestyle, a smarter camera to help capture the world and an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience.

Galaxy Note10Lite gives users premium note experience and increases productivity.

It has a 6.7-inch immersive display, 4,500mAh batteries with super-fast charging and amazing camera technology.

Together, these enhancements, along with the Galaxy Note10 Lite’s S Pen, enable users capture, create and share more moments, and experience whole new levels of productivity.

