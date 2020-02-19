Six suspected robbers arrested in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor

ABIA state Police Commissioner, Ene Okon has confirmed the arrest of six robbers by a team of detectives at the Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba.

Okon while confirming the report said that Ndiegoro DPO, SP Alphonsus Ayang and his men had done a good work but would now handover to the department responsible for investigation of robberies.

He said “We are still investigating because we have to do that to know the culpability of the suspects. The team has done beautiful work and what is remaining now is to hand it over to the body that can finish the work like the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) that can investigate robbery cases”,

The robbers, a police source who pleaded anonymity, said were arrested by the Ayang-led team of detectives from Ndiegoro in two different locations within Ndiegoro and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba with arms and live ammunition.

The source said the first gang was arrested at about 16:40 on the Feb. 16 around Ndiegoro axis while on a criminal mission.

He said those arrested included: Ikenna Hezie ()of No 5B Onyere street Aba, Okam Ude(18) of Iheorji avenue Aba, Johnson Daniel Kalu (21) of Railway Street Aba, Edet Kufre (27) of No 15B Ikemba street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

He said that Hezie was arrested with one locally made pistol with two live cartridges; Ude was arrested also with one locally made pistol and two live cartridges.

He said Kalu was arrested with one locally made pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, and Kufre had two locally made pistols and five rounds of 9 MM live ammunition during his arrest.

He further said that on Feb. 17, at about 14:55, through information from their partners in crime, Chinonso Onyema (22) of No 56 Federal School road Aba and Chinedu Ezerioha (31) aka Tata of No 11, Emenike street, Aba were arrested.

The source also said that one locally made pistol was recovered from the spot where Onyema was arrested.

According to him, some of the suspects also admitted ownership of the recovered weapons hence their cases will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: