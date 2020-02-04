Breaking News
Translate

Senate seeks to establish Agency for persons with Special needs

On 8:50 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Senate

The Senate on Tuesday considered a bill seeking to establish a National Agency for the Research and Management of Persons with Special Needs.

The bill which scaled Second Reading on the floor during plenary was sponsored by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West), and was read for the first time on December 5, 2019.

The lawmaker said, the bill among other things, seeks to create an agency charged with improving the social, economic, mental and with Physical well-being of persons diagnosed with disorders that have special needs.

READ ALSO: Senate to security agencies: Cooperate with us to end insecurity

Among cases of special needs which the bill seeks to provide for are persons with Down’s syndrome; Autism; Cerebral palsy; Dyslexia; Bipolar disorder; Albinism and hypo-pigmentation; Vitiligo; Psoriasis; Lupus; Scleroderma; Severe Atopic Dermatitis; Lamellar Ichthyosis; Sickle cell disorder; Thalassemia; Haemophilia; Hydrocephalus/Neural disorders; and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.

The piece of legislation, according to Apiafi, while “addressing the plight and hardship of citizens with Special needs in Nigeria”, would cater for various disorders.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the bill was considered by the upper chamber, referred same to the Committee on Sports and Social Development for further legislative work.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!