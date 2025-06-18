Senate screens Tinubu’s 17 nominees for key Rivers agencies

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has commenced the screening of 17 nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation to oversee critical institutions in Rivers State, including the Independent Electoral Commission, the Civil Service Commission, and the Local Government Service Commission.

The screening, conducted by the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers State, is being led by Senate Leader and Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central). He disclosed that all nominees had completed the constitutionally required asset declarations with the Code of Conduct Bureau and were cleared by both the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had on Thursday, June 12, read the President’s communication listing the nominees.

Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC):

Chairman: Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey

Members: Mr. Lezaasi Lenee Torbira, Prof. Arthur Nwafor, Prof. Godfrey Woke Mbudiogha, Prof. (Dame) Joyce Akaniwor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olive A. Bruce, and Prof. Chidi Halliday.

Rivers State Civil Service Commission:

Chairman: Dr. Barikor Baribuma

Members: Lot Egopija, Ms. Maeve Ere-Bestman, Mrs. Joy Obiaju, and Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry.

Rivers State Local Government Service Commission:

Chairman: Israel N. Amadi

Members: Linus Nwandem, Lady Christabel George-Didia, Dr. Tonye Willie Pepple, Richard Ewoh, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (rtd), and Sammy Apiafi.

The nominees were presented before the committee by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, and were grouped into three categories.

Nominees for the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board are expected to be screened on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s session, the Senate raised concerns about the appointment of Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey—a Cross River State indigene—as Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission. Senator Bamidele stated that the committee would probe the legality and implications of appointing a non-indigene to head a state electoral body.

“We intend to conduct a holistic review of this development to determine whether it sets a precedent that can be sustained,” Bamidele said.

He added that none of the nominees had any pending petitions or issues with security clearance, stating:

“All nominees before us have undergone full security screening. We also ensured that they met constitutional requirements, including asset declaration with the Code of Conduct Bureau. As a committee, we received no petitions against any of them.”

Bamidele concluded that once the screening is completed, the committee’s recommendations will be submitted to the full Senate for deliberation and possible confirmation.