Bill to establish National Sickle Cell Research Centres scales second reading in senate

ABUJA — The move to establish Sickle Cell Disorder Research and Therapy Centres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones has received a boost as a bill to that effect scaled second reading in the Senate.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide for the establishment and proper administration of the centres in each geopolitical zone and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish Sickle Cell Disorder Research and Therapy Centres to Expand Access to Specialised Sickle Cell Disorder Care, Improve Data Collection and Research, Support Education and Assistance for Patients, Families, Providers and Communities Affected by Sickle Cell Disorder, and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB. 893)”, was sponsored by Senator Sunday Marshall Katung (PDP, Kaduna South).

Presenting the lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Katung explained that the legislation aims to expand access to specialised care, strengthen data collection, and enhance education and support for patients and families affected by sickle cell disorder.

According to him, the bill contains 27 clauses covering the creation of the centres, establishment of management boards, staffing, funding, and general administration.

Katung described sickle cell disease as the most common inherited disorder in tropical Africa, noting that more than 650 children die daily from related complications. He said Nigeria remains the global epicentre of the disease, with most affected children dying before the age of five.

“Distinguished colleagues, it is worthy of note that these statistics are in sharp contrast to outcomes in high-income countries, where more than 90 percent of sickle cell patients reach adulthood,” Katung said.

He lamented that despite major scientific advancements globally, Nigeria continues to record high mortality rates due to poor implementation of diagnostic and treatment measures.

In his contribution, Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) described the bill as “long overdue and completely necessary,” noting that the disease’s genetic nature requires increased public awareness. “It comes from genetic transmission, often due to ignorance of parents. This bill is timely and will go a long way in providing therapy and saving lives,” he said.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), called on relevant agencies to intensify public sensitisation on genotype compatibility before marriage.

Similarly, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North) urged that the bill should prioritise public enlightenment and rural outreach, adding that “many people still lack awareness about genotype compatibility.”

Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) emphasised the need for sustained education on premarital genotype testing, describing sickle cell disorder as a heavy financial and emotional burden on families.

After extensive deliberations, the bill was put to a voice vote by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) and was passed for second reading.