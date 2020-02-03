RNDA alerts Buhari about alleged plot to undermine Dokubo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize – Warri

The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, has raised the alarm that some disgruntled Niger Delta leaders were colluding with a senior Presidency official to sack the Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo.

Leader of the group, self-professed “Major General” Johnmark Ezon- Ebi, in a statement, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the top official to order, adding that those lobbying to dislodge Dokubo for selfish reasons were “going to do the bidding of their cabal in the villa.”

The group said that allowing the corrupt- minded individuals to execute their scheme of ousting Dokubo will lead to the collateral damage of oil installations and facilities in the region.

“The RNDA warns that it will resist such negative moves by any means necessary in totality and will hunt those behind such devilish moves with all the arsenal within our possession not minding the negative impact such action will have in the entire creeks of the region because those who are behind the move are enemies to the peace and development of Niger Delta.

“More so, they are the true enemies to President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption fight in the country.

“Professor Charles Dokubo should be commended for working tirelessly to transform the Amnesty program with creative innovation. He has restructured, reorganized and sanitized the entire amnesty program with prompt and regular payment of ex-militants’ monthly stipends, proper training of repented militants with empowerment schemes, including women empowerment schemes in the rural areas, which suffers most from the crises in the creek of Niger Delta.

“And it is on record that Dokubo has properly utilized the little resources available to the office without any form diversion of funds and no money laundering case has established against him unlike his predecessors, who diverted billions of naira meant for the Amnesty program.

“To this end, the RNDA will not fold its hands to allow these set of greedy, power-drunk incompetent and unqualified fellows without any pedigree and corrupt minded personalities to take over the Amnesty program to carry out their evil wicked, callous, nefarious, inhuman and corrupt prone magnetic forces with their evil agenda to hijack the amnesty program,” the group stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

