BREAKING: PDP’s candidate cannot be sworn in as Bayelsa Gov – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Douye Diri cannot be sworn in on Friday as Bayelsa Governor because he did not meet the requirements of the Supreme Court.

At an ongoing press conference, Oshiomhole declared that “Nobody will be sworn in on Friday as the new governor in Bayelsa state.”

Oshiomhole said the Supreme Court judgement did not order that the PDP governorship candidate should be sworn in.
“In this case nobody apart from David Lyon meet desire spread as expressed by the Supreme Court.

“The next candidate who happens to be a PDP candidate does not have one-quarter of the votes cast in that election.”

