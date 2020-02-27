Oyo acquires new operational vehicles for OYRTMA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Government has handed over two brand new vehicles to the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), as a replacement for the operational vehicles burnt a few weeks ago at Akinyele Trailer Park, Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan.

The Director-General of OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi revealed this on Wednesday, shortly after taking delivery of the new vehicles at agency’s administrative headquarters in Ibadan.

Also read:

He said the purchase was in fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s pledge to fortify the agency with brand new operational vehicles to further enhance its daily operations and cover the thirty-three local government areas of the state.

In his words, Dr. Fagbemi said: “While we greatly appreciate His Excellency for this great gesture towards the enhancement and smooth running of our operations, we are poised to do even more for the service of a state we so much love.”

“Our officers’ morales are high and I can assure you of more productivity from them. We thank the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde,” he said.

It would recalled that two weeks ago, operational vehicles belonging to the agency were razed by suspected hoodlums, who are since facing investigations by the Nigerian Police.

Speaking further, Fagbemi disclosed that the state government has approved the immediate payment of ‘Responsibility Allowance’ to men and officers of the agency.

“It would interest you to know that just a few days ago, His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde approved the immediate payment of responsibility allowance to our officers and men who, on a daily basis are exposed to longer work hours and overtime. As a way of motivating them, the governor graciously approved the allowance without delay. For this unprecedented gesture, we are grateful,” Dr. Fagbemi concluded.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: