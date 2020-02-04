Okowa felicitates with Esiso at 56

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, on his 56th birth anniversary on Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.

In a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that Esiso had every cause to celebrate and thank God Almighty for his life.

He congratulated the chairman and commended him for his immense contributions to the growth and unity of the party in the state, especially with the conduct of credible party primaries that produced candidates in the last general election.

According to the governor, as leader of our great party in the state, you have shown dexterity and capacity and have led our party to total victory in the previous elections under your watch.

“While I commend the leadership of the party for its role in conducting credible and acceptable party primaries in the last general election, I urge you to promote ideals that will further unify the party, settle internal wrangling and ensure party discipline at all times.

“These are the prerequisites for consolidation of party democracy.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you and pray that Almighty God continues to strengthen, guide and prosper you with robust health and many more years of happiness.

“I join your family, friends, well-wishers and party faithful to thank God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past years of a life of forthrightness and outstanding patriotism,” he stated.

