Ohanaeze backs Uzodinma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday pledged their full support for the January 14, 2020 verdict of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of Imo State and upheld Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the constitutionally elected governor of the state.

The president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter, Ezechi Chukwu, spoke in Owerri, alongside members of his executives.

Chukwu said that after their analysis of the situation that Uzodinma’s restoration of his mandate was inline with the extant laws of the land.

The president among other things said: “Imo state chapter of Ohanaeze has therefore taken a critical, dispassionate and objective analysis of the entire narrative. Senator Hope Uzodinma dully contested the election in accordance with the electoral act.

“His post election recourse to the judiciary for redress is constitutional and equally in consonance with the extant laws of the land, his fundamental human rights are equally harmonious with the charters of the various international organizations.

“Imo state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo consequently upholds strongly at 360 degrees the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as pronounced by the highest court of the land on the January 14,2020.”

Chukwu continued: “Our support for Governor Uzodinma is both morally and formally justifiable because the judiciary which upheld his mandate is the heartbeat of our democratic institution and the temporal last hope of the common man.

“You may recall that Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was declared the winner of the March 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo. Imo state Ohanaeze Ndigbo supported him because it was an election which was validated by both the electoral umpire and judiciary per second.”

