Obaseki’s APC declares one-day prayer, fast for peace in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE faction of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki has called for one-day prayer and fast, for peace in the state and the country.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, quoted the State Publicity Secretary the faction recently appointed, Pastor Joseph Osagiede as saying that the prayer and fast will take place on Friday 21, 2020 from dawn till 12.00 noon.

The statement quoted Osagiede as saying that “This is to inform all members of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, well-wishers of our great party and friends of Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and Comrade Phillip Shaibu, that a one-day prayer and fast, has been fixed for this Friday, 21st of February, 2020.

“During the period of fasting, which commences from dawn till 12.00 noon and beyond, members are to pray for peace in our country Nigeria and in Edo State in particular.”

According to Osagiede, “We are also to pray that all those who are trying to make Edo State ungovernable for our Governor, Godwin Obaseki, should have a change of heart, as there can be no meaningful development in a state where there is anarchy.”

“Furthermore, we should thank the Lord God for giving us a corrupt-free, articulate and mass-oriented Governor whose developmental strides are visible to all and sundry, even the trouble makers.”

“Let us, therefore, commit him and his deputy to the hands of the Most High God for protection and divine wisdom to fulfil the mandate freely given to them by Edo people”, it added.

