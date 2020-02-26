Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Ned Nwoko on Wednesday held a roundtable discussion with Nigerian Professors who worked on the RTS,S Malaria Vaccine, that is Prof Steve Oguche, Prof. Tagbo Eguonu, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, Dr. Dapo Adeogun and Dr Emmanuel Obi who is an expert in Monitoring and Evaluation.

Also present at the meeting was Dr Nnenna Ogbulafor, representing the DG National Malaria Elimination Project, Dr Audu Bala Mohammed. Outcomes of the meeting include: Galvanizing plans to advocate for the implementation of the RTS,S VACCINE in Nigeria; Establishing a Proper malaria Surveillance system; Improve on effective Data Management and Training and establishing a Laboratory management centre. Cc @un_nigeria @unep @who @unescoabuja @ungeneva @unpga @unicef @malarianomoreuk @malaria_consortium.

VANGUARD

