‘True love roars’ – Ned Nwoko expecting third child with Regina Daniels

Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) has revealed he is expecting a third child with wife and actress Regina Daniels.

He wrote in a lengthy post on X on Thursday that while rumour mongers were busy telling tales about him he was busy making a baby with his wife.

Nwoko also spoke on the claim that Regina had left him, insisting that she remains by his side, raising their two sons.

He wrote, “Rumours Can’t Shake Royalty. Ah, the gossips, hungry and sly, Spinning their tales, their desperate cry. ‘His arrest is coming!’ but who is he? Even they don’t know, it’s comedy!

“And Regina left? Oh, what a tale, When she’s right here, steady as hail. Wrapped in love, in laughter’s glow, Rocking our babies, watching them grow. Two beautiful sons, love’s sweetest dream.”

Nwoko also addressed allegations that he fathered a child outside his marriage, saying, “No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed, Let them retire that story, tired and stale.

“Their lies will fade, their voices dim, Yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed. For love like ours, built on steel, Doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel. Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.”

Nwoko further warned those spreading falsehoods about him, revealing that he has placed a bounty on those propagating defamatory claims.

He wrote, “A divorcee? A non-virgin? Not mine to marry. My standards stand, untouched, unfazed. Some may cry, some may curse, but my love, my life, my rules come first.

“To the faceless gossip, the shadow behind a keypad, Your fifteen minutes are on rewind. A bounty stands on your trail, ten million strong, Tick-tock, tick-tock you won’t run for long.

“Enjoy your fame, your fleeting day, Truth will rise, as lies decay. My name is mine, my path is clear, Forward, onward, year by year.”

Nwoko concluded, “Just when they thought they had their say, baby number three is on the way! A new heartbeat, a love so grand, Another blessing in my hand.

“Let them talk, let them guess, While we live, while we bless. For at the end, when curtains close, It’s us, my love, that victory knows. Because love, true love, does not sway, It roars, it reigns, come what may.”

Munir, Nwoko’s first son with Regina, was born on June 29, 2020. The second child Khalifa was born on June 29, 2022.