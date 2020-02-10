Man arrested for attempting to murder his wife in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a 45-year-old man Christopher Lament for attempting to murder his wife Comfort Christopher.

The couple who are from Akwa Ibom were married for 13 years and blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9.

It was gathered that Christopher Lament who lives with his wife No 23 Jossy Castro Street Lagos almost stabbed the victim to death with a knife.

But for the timely intervention of Operatives from Bariga Police Station who rescued the victim after receiving a distress call the victim would have been Dead.

It was learned that trouble started five years ago after the suspect lost his banking job and their marriage began to have crisis. The fact that Comfort Christopher was a full-time housewife worsened the situation.

According to a relative of the suspect, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “the couple started having issues after the suspect lost his banking job 5years ago and his wife is not working. The couples were having series of crisis underpinned on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance. The event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim with a knife, started with a mere argument”.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos state police command DSP Bala Elkana said that the victim Comfort Christopher was rescued by the Police following a distress call received. The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court”

In a related development, police patrol team at third mainland bridge have arrested a teenager Isiaka Olalekan for shop breaking and stealing.

On the 6th of February 2020 at about 7:15 am Police from Bariga received information that a shop belonging to one Faruk Nobi of No 287 Boboreji market Lagos Island was burgled.

However the suspect, the 19-year old Isiaka Olalekan was intercepted by Policemen patrolling the third mainland bridge.

Four different types of expensive mobile phones were recovered from the Olalekan and shop breaking implements. Olalekan who turns out to be the new employee of the complainant confessed to have stolen the phones from his boss’s shop. The suspect will be charged to Court.

The Police team on the third mainland bridge deployed by the Commissioner of Police as part of the Command’s measures to curb traffic robbery and to prevent suicide.

