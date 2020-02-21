Lawan charges media on constitutional role

Kindly Share This Story:

Says N’Assembly has embraced challenge to deliver on good governance

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has charged the media to brace up to their constitutional responsibility of educating the populace with the intendment of fostering national cohesion.

This was even as he assured that the National Assembly on its part had taken up the challenge of living up to the expectations of Nigerians by delivering on good governance.

The Senate President stated this in his remarks at the Presentation of Award to him as “Daily Asset Man of the Year 2019” by the Daily Asset Newspaper.

Lawan, who was represented by Senator Bello Mandiya, said the duty of advancing the nation along the path of peace, progress, and development is a collective one that must be embraced by all.

“The responsibility of moving this nation forward is a collective one. The media as a major source of awareness are central to the functioning and growth of democracy.

“While you can be proud of this role, you can similarly excel in carrying it out. The media have been outstanding in the past, and are committed in present times.

“For the future, however, we need to improve on our quest for transparency and on mobilising citizens towards the fulfillment of our national agenda. This agenda is one of peace and prosperity, growth and development.”

Lawan added that the National Assembly will continue to deliver on its mandate to the Nigeria people, while also giving the assurance that the challenges facing the nation will be surmounted through a collective will.

“And be assured that the Senate, and indeed, the National Assembly will continue to live up to expectations for the overall good of the nation. Together, we shall surmount our challenges,” the Senate President said.

