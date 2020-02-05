Lassa fever: Cross River Govt takes campaign to more communities

Kindly Share This Story:

…Donates Lassa Fever preventive equipment to 13th Brigade Command Calabar

Continuing with the State’s fight against Lassa Fever and coronavirus outbreak in the State, the cross river state government through the Ministry of Health has donated health preventive equipment to the 13th Brigade Command Akim during the Lassa fever sensitization campaign organized by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the CRSMOH and WHO.

The Health Commissioner alongside the 13th Brigade Commander and NAOWA coordinator CRS carried out a physical demonstration on hand washing sensitization before the donation of the protective equipment by the Honorable Commissioner Dr Betta Edu on behalf of the State Government. “I want to especially on behalf of Sen Prof Ben Ayade thank the 13th Brigade and Brigade commander Olatoye for the proactiveness and exceptional contributions to the health sector as within a space of two weeks, data has been given to us by the army reflecting extensive work done in your formations communities and schools.

Your Health demonstrations in various schools where deworming exercises were carried out for the school pupil as well as other exercises has made a lot of impacts.”

READ ALSO:

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank you for being interested in health issues as health is wealth. I am pleased with your level of sensitization on coronavirus and Lassa Fever in all Army formations as you remain top on the list. Your mobilization of mothers, children, market women, etc for this exercise is highly commendable. We must prevent Lassa fever, however, any suspected case should please be reported to the State Epidemiologist on 08038699957 so we can take speedy action as we’ll continue to partner with the Brigade on anything that has to do with health. Our duty is to safeguard the health of cross Riverians!”

She ended by appreciating the Nigeria Army Officers Wife Association (NAOWA) for doing a wonderful job and always being supportive as items donated includes; Lassa Fever Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), Ribavirin, Hand gloves, Hand sanitizer, 5% Dextrose Water, 0.9% Normal Saline, Ringer’s lactate, ceftriaxone, etc.

Immediately after the sensitization exercise by WHO and in Hausa language by Corp. Habiba Yusuf was a presentation on Abattoir management done by Dr B. Patrick who advised them on the routine practice of always wearing protective clothing before transferring of meat to any location. The event had in attendance the 13th Brigade Commander Brig. Gen O.T. Olatoye who was ably represented by Lt. Col. S.S. Odionyenfe, the Health Commissioner Hon Dr Betta Edu, DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Permanent Secretary Bar Takon A. Takon, Col. M.O. Yaya, and a host of other very important dignitaries.

Immediately after the immunization sensitization by Mrs Joy Ochebo who announced that the National Immunization day is scheduled for 15th – 18th of February, the 13th Brigade Commander made his vote of thanks appreciating H.E for his immense support and the health commissioner for being everywhere making a difference as far as health issues bothering the State are concerned. Col. M.O Yaya who is in charge of health matters in the Barracks led the dignitaries for an inspection of the Barrack’s abattoir, the Health Commissioner commended the Nigerian Army and the leadership of the market on the level of cleanliness and advised that such practices be continued and propagated to other abattoirs and markets as this will help reduce diseases outbreak of disease in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: