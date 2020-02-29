Juliet Ehimuan appointed Nestle Director

Kindly Share This Story:

Nestle Nigeria has announced the appointment of Juliet Ehimuan as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective February 24, 2020.

Juliet Ehimuan is Country Director at Google, leading Google’s business strategy in West Africa and the Next Billion Users initiative in Africa. In 2019, she was recognised by her alma mater where she studied for her MBA, the London Business School as one of 30 people changing the world.

She was named Forbes’ top 20 youngest power women in Africa, and featured in BBC Africa Power Women series. Juliet Ehimuan is a thought leader on digital business strategy and leadership. She has over 20 years’ experience primarily in technology, new media, and oil and gas, working in industries across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Juliet Ehimuan has drawn intellect from working in industries across Europe, Middle East and Africa including Shell Petroleum and Microsoft United Kingdom in 2005. Before being named head of Google in Nigeria in 2011, Ehimuan started a firm called Strategic Insight Consulting Limited and later became the General Manager of Chams Plc’s Strategic Business Units.

She holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University; a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge in United Kingdom where she received two scholarly awards – The Selwyn College Scholar and Malaysian Commonwealth Scholar. In 2012, she won the “IT Personality of the Year” award by the Nigeria Computer Society and Marketing World Awards in 2016.

Juliet Ehimuan is a Fellow of the Cambridge University Commonwealth Society, and a board member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the Private Sector Advisory Group on the Sustainable Development Goals, and LEAP Africa. She is also the Founder of Beyond Limits Africa, a leadership and organisational capacity building initiative.

