Ighalo needs a month to settle at United, says Sanchez

Former Watford coach, Quique Sanchez has backed Odion Ighalo to score goals for Manchester United, but he needs a month to settle down.

Ighalo made a deadline day loan transfer to United from Shanghai Shenhua and many soccer pundits have warned coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer not expect much from the former Super Eagles frontman.

Flores, who has worked with Ighalo at Watford and in China said Ighalo will deliver.

“Is he really ready for first-team matches in the Premier League because the physical difference is so big? He probably needs one month to recover the full rhythm.

“The good thing is he knows his body well, works hard on injury prevention and he is always working after training.

“I should say, also, that I felt in China, he gave exactly the same effort and quality as he gave me four years ago. We had the feeling in China that he could recover a high level with any team in Europe.”

Solskjaer stated that United’s involvement in several competitions meant they needed an extra body in attack.“He (Ighalo) is a different type of striker, a proven goalscorer and a physical presence,” the coach said.

“It’ll also give us a chance to rest Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial at times, as we’ve got so many games coming up.

“We want to go far in the Europa League, we want to go far in the FA Cup and we’ve got league games coming up, so it was important we had another type of striker to use.”

Ighalo could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when they travel to top-four rivals Chelsea on Monday, February 17.

