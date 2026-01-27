Man United suffer blow as Patrick Dorgu faces 10-week hamstring absence

Dorgu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United have been dealt a significant injury setback with in-form winger Patrick Dorgu set to miss around 10 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 victory at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old Denmark international, who joined United from Lecce 12 months ago, scored a stunning half-volley from the edge of the box to help secure the three points at the Emirates. However, he limped off in the closing stages after pulling up while chasing a long ball, initially appearing to be cramp.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick expressed hope post-match that the issue was minor.

“He ended up coming off with a little bit of cramp, hopefully it’s nothing worse,” Carrick said in his press conference. “At this stage it’s hard to tell so we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’re hoping it’s not too bad.”

Further scans and assessments have since confirmed a more serious hamstring tear, with sources indicating Dorgu could be sidelined until mid-April, ruling him out of United’s next eight Premier League fixtures and the March international break, where he was expected to feature for Denmark in World Cup play-offs.

“Pat’s been a big player for us over the last couple of games attacking-wise – he’s scored two goals, but in terms of his threat and athleticism and his quality coming in as well,” Carrick added.

Dorgu has enjoyed an excellent recent run, netting in consecutive wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, contributing three goals and three assists from 14 appearances this season.