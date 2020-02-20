I believe in democracy, peace— Lyon

Kindly Share This Story:

The former governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has said he believes in the democratic process.

Therefore, he urged his supporters in the state and loyalists of All Progressives Congress, APC, to remain calm and eschew violence, following the Supreme Court judgement that stopped his inauguration.

Lyon said he has been a peacemaker and would neither support, sponsor nor direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation because of the judgement.

Lyon, in a statement by Alphine Ogoh, appealed to all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the legal team of the party to explore all legal remedies available in law to restore the mandate of the people.

He described as unfounded and defamatory, allegations in some quarters that he was encouraging people to engage in violence following the judgement.

The statement said: “Chief Lyon reassures Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa State that as a law-abiding citizen, he will never support, sponsor or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern.

“Lyon recognises that there are different stakeholders in politics and they all reserve their inalienable rights to their opinions on issues affecting their wellbeing.

“Such stakeholders are also at liberty to express their opinions on issues, but they should do so at all times within the ambit of the constitution and without making unfounded and unsubstantiated remarks against others, which amount to defamation.

“Lyon insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person.

“His peaceful demeanour was demonstrated in the last governorship elections when he seamlessly led peaceful electoral campaigns in the state. Chief Lyon has respect for civil liberty and believes in legal and democratic processes of resolving issues.

“Lyon also believes that in a democracy, the court is the last hope of the common man. Following the court pronouncement, he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution in the exercise of his fundamental human rights to address the unfortunate incident.

“Lyon appeals to his teeming supporters and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and go about their normal activities as APC seeks all remedies available in law.

“He urges everyone to eschew violence and avoid the temptation of engaging in acts that could tarnish the image of Bayelsa State and plunge the entire country into chaos.”

Vanguard

