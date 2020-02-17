How we intend to spend N65.7bn loan —Tambuwal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos—Governor, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has given insight into why the government plans to borrow N65.7 billion, saying among others, it will enable the state to hasten up some developmental projects to transform the state.

Speaking during the Sokoto State Ministry of Finance management retreat in Lagos, Tambuwal who was represented by the state’s Commissioner of Finance, Abdulsammad Dasaki, said “The current administration has consolidated its progress thus far and is now focused on a more inclusive and sustainable driven growth for the state. Central to the objectives of the administration are human, remodelling of the state into an investment destination and establishment of tenable social infrastructure and institutions.

“In line with this agenda, we are proposing a loan of N65.7 billion which aim at expediting the economic advancement of the state via developmental projects. Our efforts to transform the economy by making the environment private sector driven is already yielding many fruits among which include the attraction of the biggest fertilizer blending company in the world to Sokoto and the biggest rice mill by Aliko Dangote.

“In addition, we are advancing the ease of doing business in the state by making it easier to established business to scale and enabling new ones to spring up. This would in turn translate to empowering anyone within a family and the effects will trickle down to everyone within the family. In our stride to see to the transformation of the economy, my administration has put in place systems that ensure that our people are always delighted to serve and remain committed to contribute their best. One of such initiatives is our Payroll Systems which we have put in place to remove ghost workers and ensure that every worker within the state receive their remuneration as and when due.”

Sokoto is also set to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 for workers in the civil service.”

