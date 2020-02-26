How we curb insecurity on port water front —NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere, Sharon Obiakor & Funmilayo Ologunde

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said that it has assisted the Nigerian Navy in the provision of necessary gun boat to effectively tackle insecurity along the Lagos ports’ water fronts.

This was disclosed to Vanguard Maritime Report by the General Manager, Corporatee and Strategic Communication at the NPA, Adams Jatto, who said that the Authority was also working closely with the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to ensure safety on the nation’s port water fronts.

In his words: “I can say we are trying to empower the Navy, and not only empowering them, we ensure that we give them military equipment to function; that’s why we have marine boat and the fact that we are trying to buy more gun boats to ensure that they have enough equipment.

“We are also actually liaising with marine police officers. So recently, we have not had any attack on any vessels by the quay sides, and that shows that we are working to ensure that we secure our water front”.

On the controversial Secured Anchorage Area, SSA, the NPA spokesman said that it has been decommissioned in line with the directives of the minister of transportation.

He said the SSA is not supposed to be used; it is as a result of security concerns that the SSA has been coined. It is no longer functional and the security of the water front is now being handled by the Navy, NIMASA and the Port Marine Police.

