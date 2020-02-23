Force Commander, MNJTF visits Amphibious Units in Lake Chad, commends troops resilience

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf has visited amphibious units of the Task Force in Mahada and Blangoua on the shore of Lake Chad.

Addressing troops of Subsector 4 of Sector 1, the Force Commander commended their level of discipline and emphasized the need for synergy between Chadian and Cameroonian forces deployed in the locality.

Speaking further, Major General Yusuf advised troops to operate seamlessly across national boundaries in line with the spirit of the MNJTF.

“The international border separating you are colonial relics that should not prevent you from sharing information and undertaking joint operations to flush out Boko Haram Terrorists lurking in your localities”, the Force Commander added.

Major General Yusuf urged commanders to engage with their host communities and ensure that their protection is of utmost importance, noting that such engagements will build the much needed mutual confidence and cohesion needed to defeat Boko Haram terrorism and Insurgency.

The Force Commander also inspected equipment and the state of readiness of troops, assuring that urgent steps would be taken to address lapses observed.

In the spirit of civil-military relations, the Force Commander and the host Sector Commander, Brigadier General Dobekreo Bouba and other members of the entourage also interacted with the Mayor of Blangoua and other dignitaries in Blangoua town hall before returning to N’Djamena.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: