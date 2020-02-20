Kindly Share This Story:

… As cost of power alone consumes over 40 % of manufacturing cost

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Worried over the huge cost of power generation incurred by the manufacturing industry, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Apapa branch hosted a public lecture tagged,” High cost of energy in industrial sector- exploring the gas solution,” to seek ways to diversify the energy sector.

Speaking at the event that saw new members inducted into the society, the chairman of NSE, Apapa branch, Engr. Sunny Ejeje said it was high time Nigerian government looked inwards in making gas a major source of power generation considering its potentials.

According to Engr. Ejeje; “There are huge benefits Nigeria and indeed the manufacturing industry will get from diversification of the energy sector rather than outright dependence on only a source.

“Not only will diversification crash power tariff, epileptic power supply, among others, exploring the gas solution will go a long way in improving business for the manufacturing industry and create an enabling environment for investors. “ NSE chairman noted.

Lamenting the perchance of government reliance on expatriates to do major jobs, Engr. Ejeje explained that:” The major challenge for engineering profession in Nigeria is the inability to trust our own. We do better abroad, and why can’t opportunity be given to our own to perform? He asked.

On his part, the guest speaker at the lecture, and Head of Technical. Flour Mill of Engr. Festus Omotoyinbo explained that it was a shame that Nigeria was yet to explore the opportunity in gas to meet the power demand of the country despite having availability of 190 trillion foot cubit of natural gas deposit.

His words: “In Nigeria today, we are suffering because of the fuel supply from the grid. As government mainly focus on Terma despite the availability of gas that is over 190 trillion cubic foot of natural gas deposit. We are unable to explore this opportunity to meet the power demand of the country.

“For me it is a big shame to us in Nigeria as it affects us the manufacturing sector. So as engineers, we are looking at what options proactively available to provide solution for the manufacturing sectors to be able to run effectively and make profit in every areas of their operation.

“Since power cost constitutes more than 40 percent of the total cost of a product, one has to seek alternative to solving the challenge. We are having a challenge with the fact that the gas is there, not fully explored to be able to meet with the demand of the manufacturer.

“So for any business to grow in Nigeria, there is a potential need for the government to look inward and see what they can do with the tapping deep dive into the issue of gas and ensure it is explored to benefit the manufacturing sector.”

