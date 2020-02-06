FG awards N77bn projects in works, education

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government Wednesday approved the award of N77 billion projects for the works and education ministries.

Briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, the Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, said that N50.5 billion was approved by the council for the dualisation of Odukpami-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road, linking Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

He also said that N6.9 billion was approved for the 29 kilometres Jalingo-Lau-Karim Lamido Road in Taraba state.

The Minister said that a separate sum of N6.8 billion was approved for the completion of the Iseyin-Okeho Road in Oyo State, including two bridges, adding that a contract for repair of the failed expansion joints on the Ajaokuta Bridge in Kogi state, was warded for 1.5bn.

“Iseyin-Okeho project has a completion period of 18 months”, the minister said.

Also briefing, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said that FEC approved N3.1 billion for the execution on two security-related projects to secure students and the members of staff of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

The projects are the provision of perimeter fencing for the university at the cost of N1.3 billion; and another N1.8 billion for the procurement/installation of security equipment for the institution.

The fence will cover a length of 23.7 kilometres.

He said, “Council approved the procurement of textbooks for early childhood care and development for primary schools for classes one to three across the country.

“Fifteen contractors won the contract at the total sum of N6.4bn.”

The Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu while briefing said, “We presented ministerial deliverables of the FCT.

” We were able to shed more light on the assignment of creation of 5,000 avoidable housing units in the federal capital territory. This has gone a long way already because we have ensured, regulated and profiled investors already and have been able to secure land and make adequate provision for these 5,000 units. We have 30 hectares of land in each area council, multiply by six that will give you about 180 hectares of land.”

