EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel

At least nine suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at two different locations in Abuja Friday.

The suspects who were arrested in the early hours of Friday were Daniel Archiobong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James, Williams Vincent, Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi, and Akinseye Dipo.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tayo Orilade, the suspects are between the ages of 21 and 25 and include some graduate students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

The Commission said the suspects’ arrest followed intelligence reports received by its Cybercrime Unit.

The statement read: “Some of the suspects owned up to their crimes during interrogation, which include: identity theft, romance scam, and online bitcoin trading scam, among others.

“Information gathered from the suspects showed that they prowled social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, from where they dupe unsuspecting Nigerians and oversea victims.

“Items recovered from them include Toyota Venza, Lexus, and Mercedes Benz cars, mobile phones and laptops.

“One of the suspects admitted that the vehicles were proceeds of the cybercrime.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: