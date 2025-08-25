EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in A’Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement made available to the media on Monday in Uyo, the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said that the arrest followed actionable intelligence received on the activities of the suspects.

“Operatives of the Commission, Uyo Zonal Directorate, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in an early hour sting operation at Uyeh Heaven and Ayam Estates, on Ring Road 3 in Uyo, the State Capital,” Oyewale said.

He said that items recovered from the suspects include five laptops, 10 mobile phones, and one iPad.

Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Vanguard News