EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Taraba

EFCC nabs 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Taraba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Wukari, Taraba.

The commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement made available to newsmen 2on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that operatives from the Makurdi Zonal Directorate arrested the suspects behind the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, on Wednesday.

He stated that their arrest followed credible intelligence indicating their involvement in alleged cybercrimes.

“Items recovered from them include two cars, 12 laptops and 46 phones.

“The suspects would be charged to court soon,” the commission’s spokesperson said.