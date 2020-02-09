Darkness still envelopes Igboland  – Archbishop Obinna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, weekend, expressed regret that “some people in Igboland still prefer darkness to the light of salvation”.

Obinna, who made his feelings known while preaching the homily at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, recalled that it was this darkness was responsible for the killing of twins, which was prevalent up till the 1940s, and other outrageous practices.

“It is most regrettable that Ndigbo, who are blessed both by nature and exposure, and favoured with the light of faith, light of business and light of education, have slipped into darkness, so much so that other nations are now pitying them”, Obinna said.

The Catholic cleric also lamented that “God blessed us in so many ways, but pride, arrogance, greed and hatred, even among ourselves, have become a major problem”.

While pleading with Ndigbo to allow the light of Christ to return to Igboland, Archbishop Obinna also reasoned that it was the only way the younger Igbo generation will not have a bleak future.

Taking a critical look at the way politicians play the game, Obinna condemned the way they abandon their political parties and switch over to the party in power.

“We now have Ogbanje politicians and any government in power politicians. Under this development, Ndigbo have no more position in Nigeria. We can no longer be trusted and we don’t even trust ourselves”, Archbishop Obinna said.

Making particular reference to Imo State, the cleric said he was worried by the development in the state.

“I sincerely hoped that things would get better and retire quietly with joy but as things stand now, I have been left in a state of ambiguity and uncertainty. I am optimistic that the mess we have made of Imo and Nigeria, will one day be cleansed. With men, this is impossible, but with God, it is”, Obinna said.

