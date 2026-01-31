2027: Issues as ex-govs, Otti battle for soul of Abia

Governor Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gradually gather momentum, the political atmosphere in Abia State has become increasingly charged, with tensions rising sharply since the beginning of the year.

What started as a verbal exchange between former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu and incumbent Governor Alex Otti has now escalated into a full-blown political confrontation, pitching a coalition of former governors and their loyalists against Otti and his teeming supporters.

It is a battle for the soul of Abia! The old order appears desperate to resume control but Otti, largely supported by the masses, is resolute and vehement on birthing a new dawn.

Otti has unequivocally said he would not use Abia funds to service stakeholders but work for the people.

In some quarters, it is perceived as a battle between light and darkness. But the gladiators all believe they are fighting a good cause.

Senator Orji Kalu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who currently represents Abia North Senatorial District, fired the first salvo when he declared that Otti’s support was not needed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win Abia in 2027. Kalu boasted that he alone was sufficient to deliver Abia for the APC.

The former Senate Chief Whip, in a statement by his Media Aide, George Maduka, accused Otti of “overestimating his political relevance,” claiming that powerful stakeholders had to intervene to rescue his(Otti’s ) 2023 governorship bid.

Kalu also recalled alleged visits by Otti and his campaign team to his Igbere residence on the eve of the election, insisting that he had worked behind the scenes to support Otti’s victory.

He vowed to withdraw support for the governor ahead of 2027 and rather focus strictly on his party, the APC.

The response from Otti’s camp was swift and sharp. His media aides dismissed Kalu as a “spent force” struggling to remain politically relevant, insisting that the governor’s fate in 2027 will be determined solely by the Abia electorate, not political godfathers.

Governor Otti himself raised the stakes by openly declaring that he would support a senatorial candidate from his party (Labour Party) to challenge Kalu’s bid for a third term in 2027.

Otti, an apostle of performance, strongly believes that the masses and his achievements; and not fraternity with political godfathers, will count for him in 2027.

With battle lines clearly drawn, Kalu intensified his punches at the ex-banker during a press conference at his Igbere country home, questioning Otti’s s much-touted performance.

He accused Otti of merely rehabilitating and repainting roads constructed during his own tenure (1999-2007), arguing that no major new infrastructural development had been initiated.

Kalu further claimed that Otti had access to far greater financial resources than his predecessors, insisting that the governor’s achievements were not commensurate with the funds accruing to the state.

Blaming Otti for unleashing his media aides against him, Kalu said:”This business is not done on social media; it is done with the people”.

The former governor also announced that unlike in previous elections when he stayed largely indoors, he would actively campaign on the streets to ensure APC’s victory in 2027. Other former govs, political office holders join the fray

The conflict took a new dimension when Kalu recruited two of his successors—former governors Theodore Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu—alongside other former political office holders, in the Otti -must -go onslaught.

Meeting in Umuahia, the group vowed to deny Otti a second term and announced the formation of a political platform known as “The Team.”

They also threatened legal action against the governor over claims that he governs Abia from his Nvosi country home instead of Government House.

Anti -Otti conspiracy triggers backlash

However, the coalition’s moves appear to have triggered a backlash from large segments of the public. Many Abians view the alliance as a calculated attempt to derail what they describe as a reform-driven administration.

Otti’s supporters argue that his achievements in less than three years—particularly in infrastructure renewal, fiscal discipline, payment of salary and pension arrears, education and healthcare reforms—have eclipsed the combined records of past administrations.

Many residents who see Otti as one of the new faces of good governance and transformation, share this view.

Gov. Otti and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, command high rating across South Eastern Region as performers.

Several groups and prominent individuals have since rallied behind the governor to push back his traducers.

Some posers one the street: Why the sudden alliance of the former Governors some of whom were strange bed fellows since they left office? Could it be there was a request which Otti did not oblige? Is there any selfish interest in the sudden love for Tinubu and APC that they just want to deliver Abia to them at all cost ? Is this Otti -must go campaign borne out of envy or genuine love for the masses? Time shall reveal.

Groups, individuals react

Abia Patriots, a political pressure group, cautioned the former governors against “truncating the prevailing good governance” in the state.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Mazi Adindu Madumere, questioned Senator Kalu’s sudden alignment with President Tinubu, recalling his alleged lukewarm stance during the 2023 presidential election.

Similarly, Ikwuano stakeholders from all four clans of Ikwuano denounced the ex-governors, reminding them that they lack the powers to decide for the people.

Reacting, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Archdiocese, Most Rev. Chibuzor Opoko, urged Gov. Otti to ignore them and remain focused and undistracted.

In a strongly worded letter, the cleric described the alleged plot against the governor as destined to fail, assuring him that “his works will speak at the polls.”

“A sweet fruit-bearing tree attracts stones,” the Archbishop said, praising Otti’s leadership as a departure from past misrule.

Archbishop Opoko, who passed a vote of confidence on Otti on behalf of the Methodist community, said reformers are often misunderstood but urged the Governor to stay resolute.

Adding their voices, chairmen of the 17 local government councils in the state passed a vote of confidence on the governor, describing the former governors as “architects of a failed past unsettled by present progress.”

Speaking on behalf of the council bosses, ALGON Chairman and Isuikwuato LGA Chairman, Hon. Chinedu Ekeke, said Otti enjoys massive grassroots support across the state.

“Leadership in a democracy is determined by performance and the will of the electorate, not by political gang-ups,” Ekeke said, challenging critics to present facts rather than threats and revisionist narratives.

Ex-Deputy Speaker warns against ‘Messiah Syndrome’ as stakeholders differ

A former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, faulted Otti and his supporters for what he described as a failure to acknowledge the contributions of past administrations to the state’s development.

Ndukwe, who has served as Chief of Staff to former Governor T.A. Orji; Commissioner under Okezie Ikpeazu, and Counsellor in the Old Aba LGA, argued that governance thrives on criticism and a viable opposition.

“One man cannot claim to be the one developing Abia after 24 years. I was there when Umuahia was a glorified village. I was there when Orji Uzor Kalu built roads to open up the capital,” he said.

He warned against what he termed a “Messiah syndrome,” arguing that leaders who portray themselves as sole saviours often drift towards authoritarianism.

“I’ve never seen where a leader comes in and announces himself as the only Messiah. Such leaders often end up despots.”

Ndukwe also criticised Otti’s decision not to reside in the Governor’s Lodge in Umuahia, insisting it undermines the sanctity of public office, even as the old Government House is currently undergoing reconstruction.

He further accused the governor of intolerance to dissenting voices.

“He shouldn’t think he can govern without criticism. You cannot annihilate opposition. Even those who have left his cabinet are talking. Many praising him publicly are crying in their closets.”

“You cannot retire all politicians. That is our profession, that’s our job, that’s what we do. Of course, he came in as a banker. But now he is in the field of politics. When he will leave, another person will probably audit his work.”

He cautioned against underestimating the emerging coalition of former governors, saying that doing so could be risky.

“When the public cooks for one man, he cannot finish it “, Ndukwe who is now an APC chieftain warned.

But Otti’s supporters argue that he would not be the only Governor operating from outside the Government House, citing his predecessor Ikpeazu that also lived in his Obingwa home. Besides, they argue that Otti is currently rebuilding the Governor’s lodge and would relocate to Umuahia when completed.

Stakeholders push back

Reacting, former Chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, described the exchanges as normal political season rhetoric, insisting that only voters would determine Otti’s fate in 2027. “No matter how well the government has done, the opposition will find faults and they want to come back. The only way they can come back is to try to demarket or rewrite what has been done. But there is a level to which they can do that.

I’m not surprised at what is going on. The people know who did what. Those travelling on good roads and seeing visible changes will compare performance, not propaganda.”

Former Minister of Health and Education, Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike, echoed similar views.

“Otti is working for the people, and not for former governors. The former Governors have had their days, and Otti must be allowed to have his too. Only Abians will decide his future.”

APGA Chairman in the state, Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri, accused the ex-governors of inconsistency.

“Some of them praised him before. The more they criticise and conspire against him, the more they provoke the people.”

The APGA Chairman also contended that the argument that Otti had received more funds than any of them holds no water because the value of money and the exchange rate then and now, cannot be compared.

Pensioners, Academics, Elders Speak

Chairman of Abia Pensioners, Elder Emeka Okezie, said pensioners would stand by Otti, recalling harassment during past administrations.

“Otti has concluded his campaign through achievements. Pensioners will vote for him again.”

He advised the former Governors to stop arrogating to themselves the powers they do not have, maintaining that the masses who have tasted all of them, would decide who would lead them.

An academic, Prof. Chijioke Uwasomba of OAU, Ile-Ife, described the alleged gang-up as “immoral.”

“This gang- up by people who couldn’t perform will be resisted. So, after 24 years of failure, they want to take us back to Egypt? Abians will resist it! We have left Egypt and can’t go back.”

US-based Abia, Uzochukwu Obi, challenged the former Governors present their scorecards before ganging up against a performer.

Accusing them of under-developing the state, Obi asked the former Governors not to test the will of the people.

Two-time Finance Minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, urged restraint, saying voters must be allowed to freely decide. The elder statesman cautioned that Abians should not be teleguided by anybody but allowed to freely make their choice based on their observations.

Former Senate President, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, warned against distracting the Governor who, he noted, is making appreciable efforts to re-invent Abia. “No cabal has the right to determine Abia’s destiny. Abians have chosen performance over propaganda.”

“Any attempt to manipulate, intimidate, or subvert the will of the people in the 2027 elections will be firmly and collectively resisted. The people are awake, alert, and determined to defend their mandate. “The old order is gone—irretrievably gone. Abia shall never again be held hostage by greedy political merchants whose only ideology is power and personal enrichment.”

Wabara, however, renewed his call for Otti to join the PDP, describing it as a stronger platform for his 2027 bid.

Public Mood

Despite the political tension, many residents believe Otti’s visible projects— including Port Harcourt Road Aba which his predecessors could not fix, the iconic Omenuko Bridge, Ossah Road expansion, health sector reforms, among others —have earned him widespread goodwill.

Political observers believe that having won massively in 2023 on promises alone, it will be difficult to unseat Gov. Otti now that his works speak loudly.

They watch with keen interest, the re-alignment of the old forces that presumably held the state to the jugular, against a Governor widely perceived as God-sent.

As Abia inches closer to 2027, the unfolding contest between the old political order and a reformist administration is shaping up as a defining battle—one that will test the power of incumbency, performance, and the enduring influence of political legacies in the state.