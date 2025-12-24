Archbishop Martins urges Nigerians to reject fear, embrace hope, love at Christmas

Archbishop Adewale Martins

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on Nigerians not to succumb to fear or despair despite the nation’s growing security and socio-economic challenges, urging citizens to draw renewed hope from the message of Christmas.

In his 2025 Christmas message, Archbishop Martins expressed gratitude to God for the gift of another Christmas, even as Nigeria grapples with what he described as a “tide of criminal violence, fear and despair” affecting many citizens.

The Archbishop encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful, stressing that true and enduring hope can only be found in God. He, however, challenged political leaders and public office holders to complement citizens’ faith with deliberate and courageous action.

“As we hope in God,” he said, “we must also insist that everyone, especially those in government at all levels and all politicians, should work intentionally to generate hope in our people — not by empty platitudes, but through courageous and meaningful actions to stem the tide of fear and criminal activities in the land.”

The Christmas message, signed by the Director of Social Communications of the Archdiocese of Lagos, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, lamented that government efforts had fallen short of providing citizens with the most basic assurance — the hope of a secure and dignified future.

While acknowledging existing efforts by authorities, Archbishop Martins noted that widespread insecurity and fear have made it increasingly difficult for ordinary Nigerians to thrive or plan confidently for the future.

“We must continue to challenge the nation’s leadership to urgently bring an end to kidnappings and killings,” he said, adding that Nigerians need “decisive action” rather than promises to secure farms, roads, schools and places of worship. According to him, the protection of lives and property remains the primary duty of the state.

Turning to the spiritual significance of Christmas, the Archbishop urged Nigerians not to yield to despair, describing the birth of Christ as God’s definitive intervention in a troubled world. He called on citizens to reflect Christ’s presence through love, empathy and kindness, especially toward the vulnerable.

“The true essence of this season lies in a selflessness that fights for justice, a humility that serves the broken among us, and a love that dismantles walls of division,” he said.

Archbishop Martins concluded his message with a call for national renewal, stressing that meaningful transformation would only come through obedience to God’s commandments, love of neighbour and respect for the rule of law.

He urged Nigerians to live peacefully with one another regardless of religion, tribe or political affiliation, and called on all citizens to make Christmas a turning point for unity and reconciliation.

“Let us put aside hatred, embrace our shared humanity, and work tirelessly to build a Nigeria where every person can live with dignity, free from fear and oppression,” he said. “Let us build bridges, not walls. The light of Christ, shining in our hearts and actions, is the sure foundation for the brighter future we all seek.”