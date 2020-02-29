Kindly Share This Story:

Says the disease is not a death sentence

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Following the outbreak of dreaded Coronavirus disease also known as Coronavirus in Lagos, the Delta State Government, on Saturday, said it has placed all health-related institutions and disease control mechanisms on red alert in readiness for any possible cause of the dreaded disease in the State.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye said the state was prepared to curtail the disease if there is an outbreak.

Ononye said the State has switched from watch mode to alert mode since the disease was recorded in Lagos.

According to him, the team that successfully managed Lassa fever has built enough capacity and shown commitment to address any health challenge.

Ononye said the seaports in Warri, Sapele, Koko, and Oghara have been designated as holding centres for any possible outbreak, saying “all hospitals across the state have been mandated to designate an isolated area as a detention centre for any case of Convid 19”.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said the fatality rate of Convid 19 is 2.3%, adding that “is not a death sentence.

“It is not as bad as Ebola, and we were able to deal with Ebola. As a state, we maintain international borders because of the airport and seaports, and the disease is coming from outside, unlike Lassa fever.

“We have started screening at Asaba Airport but we want to urge our people not to panic, they should go about their lawful businesses without entertaining fears”.

The Incident Manager, Delta State Response Management Centre, Dr. Anne Ojimba who said 82,294 Convid 19 cases have be recorded globally, said 2,804 deaths have been so far recorded.

While saying that the cases mostly occurred in China, Ojimba said: “there have been reported cases in Algeria and Egypt, making Nigeria a high-risk nation”.

Giving tips on how to prevent the disease, Ojimba enjoined members of the public to always engage in adequate and effective handwashing practices.

She told residents of the State to maintain 1.5 meter away from any person coughing and urged those coughing to observe coughing etiquettes.

speaking further, Ojimba urged residents to avoid contact with persons suspected to be having the respiratory disorder, charging health institutions to take precautionary measures.

Delta is among the five high-risk states and Abuja for the airborne disease because of the availability of seaports and airports.

