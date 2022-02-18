Two men, Olumide Adesoko, 27, and Azeez Poto, 28, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing bus passengers of their cell phones.

Adesoko, a conductor; and Poto, a driver; whose residential addresses were not provided, are charged with felony, robbery, and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oke Olusegun, alleged that the defendants conspired and stole a Vivo Yizs phone valued N62, 900, property of Mr Olawunmi Abdulhakeem; and an Infinix Hot Note 9, valued N56,000, belonging to Mr Ugbah Temiremi.

Olusegun told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Jan. 20, at 11.00 a.m. and noon, at Berger Bridge and Abiola Bus Stop, respectively.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Section 296, punishable under Section 297, and Section 280, punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs F. D. Hughes, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the addresses of the sureties must be verified.

Hughes said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 29, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria