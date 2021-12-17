A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kogi on Thursday admitted a driver, Ismail Mamudu, to bail in the sum of N500,000 for alleged dangerous and reckless driving.

The police charged Mamudu with dangerous and reckless driving.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Tanko, ordered the defendant to produce one surety, who must reside in Lokoja.

Tanko adjourned the case until Jan. 6 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ubana Ubi told the Court that the defendant had on June 9 drove dangerously and reckless, hit and caused damage to another vehicle with registration number of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau along Antakpe Junction in Lokoja.

The offence, he said, is punishable under sections 81 and 85 of FRSC Act 2007 and Federal Highway Act respectively.

The defence counsel, M.F. Sanni, had earlier prayed for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.

Sanni, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

“We are not opposing the application for an adjournment, but we wish to move an application for his bail in accordance with Sections 36(5) of the Constitution of the FRN 2008 and 156 of Kogi Penal Code Law, pending his trial.

“The defendant has also pledged to make himself available during the period of his trial. We pray that this application be granted,” Sanni pleaded.

The prosecutor did not oppose the bail application but simply said, “My Lord we leave that to the discretion of the Court.”

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria