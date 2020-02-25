Vanguard Logo

Brazil and Inter legend Adriano debunks death rumour

Brazil legend Adriano has been forced to deny he’s dead after returning to his old hometown – a dangerous Rio de Janeiro favela.

Pro Evolution Soccer fans, in particular, will remember Adriano for his impressive career – an absolute cheat-code of a player in PES 6.

The Brazilian, now 38, retired from football in 2014 after an impressive career at clubs including Flamengo, Inter Milan, and Roma.

But in recent weeks, the 53-cap former Brazil international appeared to have dropped off the face of the Earth.

Rumours quickly spread Adriano had died after returning to Morro do Alemao – one of Rio’s most dangerous areas.

But Adriano – who turned to drink after his dad died – took to social media to prove he is very much alive and well following his retirement.

In a series of relaxed-looking photos posted to Instagram, Adriano revealed: “Yes, yes, I’m alive.

“I’m alive, folks. I’m at home.”

Adriano started his senior career at Brazilian giants Flamengo in 2000, before earning a move to Inter Milan in 2001.

