By Henry Umoru

The process of establishing a Federal University of Environmental Technology in Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State, Tuesday, got a boost as the Bill for an Act to that effect scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill for an Act for the establishment of the university, sponsored by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP Rivers South-East), was referred by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan to the Senator Kaira Ahmed (APC, Katsina) led Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report back in two weeks.

In his lead debate, Senator Mpigi explained that if approved by the Senate, the university will be established in Saakpenwa, in Ogoniland, adding that setting up of the institution of higher learning in the area would provide the manpower needed to tackle the environmental degradation in the area.

Mpigi said: “We need no further conviction and proof that this university, when established, will train and apply a multi-disciplinary approach of knowledge dissemination and technical innovations.

“The fields include renewable energy technology, environmental engineering and technology, mineralogy, oceanography, geographical information system, and geodesy, electronic environmental monitoring and waste management as well as industrial toxicology, ecotoxicology, environment analysis, decontamination technologies and assessment of environmental impacts.”

Supporting the Bill, Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South), who described the bill as the most important one that must be considered, said the history of Ogoniland is not new to anyone in the country, adding that all the Senators should support the Bill.

On his part, Senator Sandy Onor (PDP, Cross River), who called on the Senators to support the bill because the establishment of Environment University is of good importance, said: “This Bill is one bill that deserves all our support.

“I do believe that the establishment of this university will be of good importance and so I rise to wholeheartedly support this Bill.”

