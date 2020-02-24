Kindly Share This Story:

Deontay Wilder did not attend his post-fight press conference after being taken straight to the hospital after his world title defeat to Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ suffered the first defeat of his professional career as Fury won the WBC heavyweight title after delivering a thrilling performance in Las Vegas.

The now-former champion was left bleeding from his lip and ear as Fury pummelled him for large portions of the fight, with Wilder’s team throwing in the towel in the seventh round.

ALSO READ: Deontay Wilder has eight kids from four women

Wilder was absent from the post-fight presser, heading straight to a local hospital to receive stitches in his ear, according to trainer Jay Deas, who filled in for him in front of the assembled media.

“He had a small cut inside the ear which may have affected his equilibrium so he’s going to get some stitches.

“That’s the extent of it; it was a gruelling fight against a gruelling fighter. This will give him some time to enjoy his family and rest up.”

Speaking immediately after the fight, Wilder protested his corner’s decision to pull him out.

“The best man won on the night. My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield,” Wilder said.

“I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is.

“I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”

Express Sport

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: