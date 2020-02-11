Vanguard Logo

 APC secretary house attacked in Benin

All Progressive Congress

The house of the Secretary of the All Progressive Congress in Edo State, Mr. Lawrence Okah, was early Tuesday morning attacked by suspected assailants.

Okah, who spoke with journalists on the incident, said he was lucky to be alive.

APC chieftain and governorship aspirant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was at the scene of the incident on a solidarity visit, warned Governor Godwin Obaseki to call his men to order.

He cautioned that Edo should not be turned to a war zone.

Ize-Iyamu, who called the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to the attacks in Edo State, wondered why no arrest had been made.

“Since the beginning of these series of attacks on our members in the state, we are surprised that no arrest has been. Will the police say they don’t know about it? We know that if the police want to do their jobs they can do it perfectly, so we are calling on them to do their jobs and save our lives,” he said.

