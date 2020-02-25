Air strike kills Boko Haram chief judge, ISWAP camp in disarray

Kindly Share This Story:

•Amir Abba-Gana Emerges ISWAP Factional Leader

•25 high profile terrorist commanders killed since Jan.2020

The recently appointed Chief Judge of Boko Haram terrorists, Muhammad Shuwa, has been killed in a brutal air raid operation just as the splinter group, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) camp is currently in disarray due to intense infighting.

Series of air raids and the merciless operations from the ground troops have recorded massive eliminations of Boko Haram terrorists in the lake Chad region.

The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) camp is in disarray as infighting has further factionalized the insurgents especially with the appointment of Amir Abba-Gana as the new factional leader.

PRNigeria on Monday confirmed that ISWAP appointed Abba-Gana as the new factional leader for the group following the elimination of Ba’a Idirisa, by the sect group on February 9, 2019.

Ba’a Idirisa had replaced Abu-Mossad Albarnawee both biological children of Late Muhammad Yusuf a few months ago after infighting.

Intelligence sources noted that on the spot assessment conducted on the Jihadists group had revealed that about 25 high profile Boko Haram Terrorist Commanders were killed within the past two months following intensified military offensives in the North-eastern Lake Chad.

Terrorists and inhabitants have continued to flee the lake chad general area to the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

An intelligence source also confirmed the massive death from explosions of Undetonated Improvised explosive Devices(UIED’s), used to fortify the camps by the insurgents after aerial attacks.

The source said: “Two foreign terrorist sponsors were killed during the air raid and ground assault by the Nigerian troops in their camps. During the operations, most of the foreign commanders fled leaving behind few local commanders who move around Tumbun Kibiya, Tumbun Alura, Tumbun Kurna and Kayewa where their fighters relocated to after striking Sabon Tumbun and Tudun Wulgo recently.

“The Tumbus are now virtually left in the hands of local inhabitants who were forcefully recruited or abducted into the sect mostly from Mobbar, Abadan, Guzamalla, Kukawa and Marte Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

“The local terrorist fighters were also said to have been forcibly recruited along with some few Budumas who stayed back to hold ground in anticipation for elevation in status which mostly can not operate some of the supporting weapons left by the feeing commanders.

“There is an anticipation of an imminent and massive protest in the ISWAP camps as some fighters started accusing the leadership of misleading them while on the other hand, mothers of the trained child soldiers are also calling on their children to lay down their arms and surrender.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: