How Boko Haram–ISWAP fighters clashed, attacked APC guber candidate’s convoy

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Fresh violence has gripped Borno State as rival factions of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, engaged in deadly clashes in Sambisa Forest, while Boko Haram terrorists also launched an attack on the convoy of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mustapha Gubio.

Security sources confirmed that at least 23 terrorists were killed in renewed fighting between Boko Haram and ISWAP around the Chingolo axis of Bama Local Government Area. Boko Haram fighters reportedly attacked ISWAP members advancing into the area, sparking sustained exchanges of fire.

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Videos obtained by Security Analyst Zagazola Makama showed intense gun battles as both factions sought to consolidate their positions and block each other’s expansion within Sambisa. Intelligence reports suggest more than 23 terrorists have died on both sides since the clashes began two days ago, though exact casualty figures remain unverified.

Analysts say the confrontation underscores the ongoing rivalry between Boko Haram and ISWAP over territory, access routes, resources, and control of fighters in Sambisa Forest and surrounding areas. The infighting has further weakened both factions and disrupted their operations in a region long considered a stronghold for insurgents.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the convoy of APC governorship candidate Mustapha Gubio on Thursday.

The incident occurred around Kareto community at about 2:30 p.m. along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway, as the convoy was returning from Damasak to Maiduguri after a thank-you visit to party supporters.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, said the attack was swiftly repelled by a combined team of security forces, including the Police, Army, NSCDC, DSS, Civilian Joint Task Force, and vigilante groups.

“The terrorists laid ambush with planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and fired several Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), but they were repelled with no casualties recorded among security forces or civilians,” Daso stated.

Sources, however, disclosed that a police armoured vehicle in the convoy was damaged during the encounter.

The military continues to monitor developments closely, targeting terrorist concentrations, logistics networks, and hideouts as part of sustained counter-terrorism operations across the North-East. Officials have urged communities around Sambisa Forest and northern Borno to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements promptly.

Vanguard News