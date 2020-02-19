Again, Anthony Joshua storms Nigeria, visits ‘Sagamu’ his home town

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely six months he visited Makoko area of Lagos state, the World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, Tuesday, stormed Nigeria and visited his home town Sagamu, Ogun state.

In Sagamu, Joshua met with the Akarigbo of Remo and other traditional rulers, who took out time to take various sizes of photographs with him.

Joshua who is well known for his loyalty, humility and love, had in January 18, prostrated before President Muhammadu Buhari, who travelled to London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding.

His action was registered as a sign of respect, to the number one citizen of Nigeria.

