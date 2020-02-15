Kindly Share This Story:



In the wake of Wikki Tourists heavy defeat to defending champions, Enyimba, Coach Usman Abd’Allah is lamenting what he considers a lack of depth in the squad, saying it explains his team’s inconsistency in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Abd’Allah who spoke to www.npfl.ng following Wikki Tourists 3-0 defeat in Aba on Wednesday in a rescheduled NPFL match, also said there are a lot of positives to take from the match despite the heavy loss.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take from this match despite the defeat. We played well especially in the first half but the lack of experience failed us in the second half.

“We have a lot of young players who have not even played the league and in addition to that we lack the depth in squad to be consistent especially with the matches coming thick and fast unlike our opponents who despite their injuries were able to get a win today,” Abd’Allah told npfl.ng

It was a miserable homecoming for Usman Abd'Allah as his new team Wikki Tourists were no match to Enyimba with Stanley Dimgba, Austin Oladapo and Victor Mbaoma scoring the goals for the People's Elephant.

Abd’Allah who won the NPFL with Enyimba last season believes that conceding the 1st goal in the dying moments of the 1st half really affected the players.

“Conceding the first goal in the dying minutes of the 1st half really hit us hard mentally and I must say we never really recovered.

“We still have a lot of work to do in the team but I am optimistic that we can only get better in our performances.”

Wikki Tourists will face league leaders Lobi Stars on Matchday 20.

