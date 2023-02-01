Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin continued their flawless and imperious start to the 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League abridged season, with a stunning 1-0 away victory over El- Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Edo Arsenal are defying the form books and bookmakers predictions, with their imperious form, which sees them topping the Group A table with 15 maximum points from five games so far played.

The coach Monday Odigie-trained Insurance side showed that they were not messing around when they powered their way to a slim 1-0 win at El Kanemi Warriors in far-away Maiduguri.

The all-important goal that nicked all three points for the team from Benin City was scored on 29 minutes and despite spirited attempts by the homers to find their way back into the contest, the visitors held firm to end the match on a victorious note and cement their top status on the table.

In other midweek games played in other centres, Rangers secured their first victory in the abridged league season, edging out Dakkada 1-0, to cool nerves which were already fraying in Enugu, while Gombe United defeated Shooting Stars 2-1, even as Kwara United lost 2-1 at home to Plateau United

Remo Stars claimed a significant 1-0 victory against Enyimba in Ogun State, Abia Warriors defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0, Bayelsa United settled for a 1-1 draw with Doma, Lobi Stars nicked a 1-0 win at home to Sunshine Stars while Rivers United earned a convincing 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists .

The next round of matches in the NPFL hold weekend across 10 centres with eyes now fully focused on the marauding Bendel Insurance Football Club, who would be gunning for their sixth consecutive league victory in the NPFL against Gombe United.