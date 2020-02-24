Vanguard Logo

19-year-old boy docked for escaping from police custody

A 19-year-old Olumide Fashoro, who allegedly stole a Tecno phone valued N80,000 and escaped from a Police vehicle, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Fashoro, who had no fixed address, appeared before the court on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and escape from custody.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. D. Raphael, told the court that the defendant had committed the offences in December 2019 and on Feb. 20, at Shomolu and Mushin Area.

He alleged that the defendant had stolen a Tecno phone valued N80,000, belonging to the Complainant, Mr Sunday Olanrewaju.

While he was being taken to the station, he had escaped from the police vehicle with his handcuffs on, to his home but was handed over to his community vigilante by his mother, who saw the handcuffs on him.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 106 (A), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Adeniyi Ajiferuke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation and gainfully employed.

The surety should also show proof of residency, payslip and proof of gainful employment within the state.

Ajiferuke adjourned the case until March 31. (NAN)

