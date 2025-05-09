Police arraign man for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl 

The police on Friday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Ahmed Olufemi, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Olufemi, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on defilement, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 29 at about 8.00p.m at No 24, Ezede St. in Ajangbadi area of Ojo, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant lured the girl into his room and had canal knowledge of her.

He said that the defendant asked the girl not to tell anyone what transpired between them.

“The girl, however, told her parents and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Adeosun said the offences contravened Sections 139, 269 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said one of the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until June 3 for mention.