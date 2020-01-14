Yerima, Matawalle and Zamfara APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Musa Ibrahim Gusau

Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima’s quest for power amazes us in Zamfara State. He has already lost relevance in Zamfara politics since he left office as governor of the state over a decade ago.

What is more surprising now is the alleged moves by the politician to ensure that the state governor, Bello Matawalle defects to All Progressives Congress, APC. If it is true, APC faithful in the state do not sanction it.

Matawalle was sworn in as governor of Zamfara State after a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated the candidature of the 34 APC candidates who won various positions during the 2019 general election in the state.

Yerima governed Zamfara State for eight years (1999 to 2007), and went to the Senate for another 12 years (2007 to 2019) before his unceremonious retirement from the corridors of power.

While his intentions are not yet very clear, revisiting his antecedents will provide the requisite aperture through which it will be properly deciphered.

Graciously, one thing that is incontrovertible is: Yerima’s agenda for APC in Zamfara is not is clear. His pre and post – 2019 elections activities speak volumes.

Nobody in Zamfara APC cares about his funny 2023 presidential ambition.

Party faithful are not even comfortable with his role before the APC governorship primaries.

It is clear that his over 20 years of experience in Zamfara politics doesn’t help his understanding of the state’s political system. He would have been an asset to the party instead of a liability.

Yerima has forgotten how he was massively elected as governor in 1999 from nowhere. Former Governor Sule Yari also got a landslide victory and displaced a sitting governor in 2011.

We learned that certain happenings in the state are being orchestrated to despise, Yari who is being promoted by the party national stakeholders as Oshiomhole’s replacement.

It is clear that attempts to make Matawalle defect to APC are lethal gambles that won’t work. Matawalle is the same governor that can’t even manage the small PDP family in Zamfara State. What will he, therefore, do in APC?

Attempts to ensure the party fails totally in Zamfara last year were checkmated through the capable leadership ex-governor Yari. Today, APC is waxing stronger and always receives decampees from other parties, especially the PDP.

What did Yerima do for Zamfara State or even his own village, Bakura during his eight years as governor that qualifies him to rule Nigeria? Is it his so-called brand of Shari’a? And is Bello Matawalle following Shari’a law now in Zamfara?

*Gusau, Secretary of Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, writes from Gusau.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: